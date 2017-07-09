AC Milan plot record approach for BvB striker

AC Milan are prepared to shatter their transfer record in order to bring former graduate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to San Siro this summer. The Gabon international is also a transfer target for the likes of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.





Aubameyang enjoyed a fruitful season with Borussia Dortmund last term as his career-best tally of 40 goals in 46 outings guided the club to the DfB Pokal Cup title.



According to Corriere dello Sport, the Rossoneri are eyeing a mega-money bid for Aubameyang, who is seemingly considering his future at Signal Iduna Park.



However, they still have to negotiate his overall wage package with the striker wanting at least £11m a year - £2m more than what they are willing to offer.



The former Saint-Etienne star has also emerged as an option for English champions Chelsea after they missed out on the signing of Romelu Lukaku, who has chosen to join Manchester United from Everton instead.



Aubameyang also won the Bundesliga Golden Boot after he beat close rival Robert Lewandowski with 31 strikes in just 32 appearances.

