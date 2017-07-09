Luis Muriel to join Sevilla

Colombia international Luis Muriel will join Sevilla in the coming days after the Spanish club agreed on a club-record £17.7m fee with Sampdoria.

The 26-year-old, who has previously attracted interest from Everton and West Ham United, had been identified as the prime target after they decided against permanent deals for Stevan Jovetic and Luciano Vietto.



According to Sky Sport Italia, the three-time Europa League champions have pursued the marksman ahead of their close rivals following negotiations over personal terms earlier in the week.



Muriel bagged 11 goals in 31 Serie A outings for Sampdoria last term, and he leaves the club after having spent three years following his initial season-long loan from Udinese.



Sevilla qualified for the Champions League by virtue of their fourth-placed finish in La Liga, but they still have a playoff to contend with where they could face a potentially tricky tie.



Muriel becomes manager Eduardo Berizzo's third signing of the transfer window after Ever Banega and Jordan Amavi.

