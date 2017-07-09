Arsene Wenger will refuse to sell Sanchez to Premier League rivals

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will risk losing Alexis Sanchez on a free transfer next summer by refusing to sell him to another Premier League team, despite Manchester City being the favourites to sign the Chilean superstar.

The Gunners are not willing to pay the £400,000 a week that Sanchez is currently demanding to sign a new contract, meaning that his current deal will expire next year.



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that signing Sanchez would go a long way to launching a title challenge next season, something that Arsene Wenger is all too aware of.



Wenger is willing to risk losing out on a large fee for his star player by refusing to allow him to strengthen the team of a Premier League rival, who could beat them to the trophy next May.



Manchester City are the team that have shown the most interest in the 28-year-old and appear willing to pay the large initial fee and weekly wage that a deal for him would require.



With the player looking unlikely to extend his stay with the club, Arsenal would be willing to sell the attacker to an overseas club, according to The Express.



Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have both been linked with Sanchez and Arsene Wenger will be hoping that either of them follow up on their initial interest.

