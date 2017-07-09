Arsenal to return with improved Lemar bid

Arsenal are expected to approach Monaco with an improved offer for Thomas Lemar which would see The Gunners pay up to £50 million for the young French international.





Since missing out on Champions League qualification and almost losing his job, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been on the lookout for new players to assure that last season was just a one off.



Following the signing of Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon, another Ligue 1 star has become Wenger's main priority. Thomas Lemar was just one of a long list of youngsters that impressed for Monaco last season on their way to their title success.



Whilst the club are desperate to keep hold of their best players, they know that some of Europe's best clubs are on the prowl and accept that every player has their price.



Arsenal have already had offers of £30 million and £40 million rejected for the 21-year-old and The Mail reports that they will now return with an offer of £45 million, which could rise to £50 million with add-ons.



Monaco set an ambitious asking price of £80 million for the left winger, but this increased bid may come close to tempting them to accept. Whilst interest in Lemar remains high around Europe, however, the French champions will be in no rush to agree to that amount, as they hold out to get the best fee that they can.

