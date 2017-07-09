Virgil van Dijk holding out for Liverpool move

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk has set his sights on joining Liverpool during this summer's transfer window.

The 26-year-old has been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City in recent weeks after the Reds dropped their interest following accusation of an illegal approach.



However, this has not diminished interest from manager Jurgen Klopp, who has made the signing of a centre-back as his top priority for the summer, The Mirror reports.



Van Dijk has seemingly set his heart out on a move to Anfield, and he is prepared to snub offers from other suitors in order to realise a transfer.



The Saints are said to want at least £50m in order to offload Van Dijk, but this value could come down in the coming weeks with new boss Mauricio Pellegrino wanting to recruit a suitable replacement before the start of the new season.



Van Dijk appeared in just 21 league outings for Southampton last season after he suffered an ankle injury which kept him out for the second half of the campaign.

