Newcastle set to move for Traore

Newcastle United are believed to be in negotiations with local rivals Middlesbrough over the signing of Spanish winger Adama Traore .





Whilst unable to display his full potential during Middlesbrough's Premier League struggles last season, Traore showed glimpses of what he has to offer and even found himself being linked with a move to Chelsea in the January transfer window.



His electrifying pace can cause defenders nightmares and that is one aspect that Rafa Benitez would look to utilise if he is able to add him to the newly promoted Newcastle United side.



The Magpies are keen to get a deal for Traore wrapped up as soon as possible before any other clubs who may be monitoring his progress have the opportunity for their interest to develop.



Whilst a potential fee for the 21-year-old is not yet known, The Newcastle Chronicle suggests that Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow could be used in a part exchange deal.



Darlow has been told that he can leave St James' Park this summer and Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk has been exploring the option of signing the 26-year-old stopper and is rumoured to have had a previous bid for him rejected.

