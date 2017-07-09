Antonio Rudiger joins Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger has wrapped up a move to Premier League champions Chelsea from AS Roma. Rudiger, 24, has signed a four-year contract at the Bridge.

Rudiger has completed the move to England for a reported £25 million fee.



Rudiger told reporters of his move to Chelsea: "It's a great feeling because not every player has the opportunity to join a huge club like this."



Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been pursuing a player of Rudiger's calibre for several months and will be delighted to have wrapped up a deal for the defender.



Rudiger, who recently helped Germany win the Confederations Cup, is comfortable playing as both a right-back or a centre-back and is likely to compete with David Luiz and Gary Cahill for a first team spot.



Chelsea appear to have missed out on the signing of former striker Romelu Lukaku, with the player agreeing personal terms with the Blues' bitter rivals Man Utd. However, the club are confident that a deal to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco will be agreed shortly.

