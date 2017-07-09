Wayne Rooney completes Everton transfer

Wayne Rooney has this afternoon completed his shock move to Everton from Manchester United. Rooney, who has signed a two-year contract with the Toffees, told reporters that the first time he wears the Blues' shirt for the second time will be an emotional moment.

With Romelu Lukaku set to leave Goodison Park in favour of a move to Old Trafford, Everton have decided to replace the Belgian forward with England international striker Wayne Rooney. Rooney played 559 games for Man Utd, scoring 253 goals.



Rooney told Everton's club website: "I'm not just coming back because it's the team I support, the team I grew up playing for - I'm coming back because I feel the club can move forward and be successful."



Rooney admitted that Everton manager Ronald Koeman had a big role to play in the completion of the transfer deal.



Rooney had been linked with a move to China but instead decided to stay in England and the Premier League, despite the offer of more money abroad. When asked about the transfer to Everton, Rooney quipped: "There were other options there but once I knew that Everton wanted me to come back then it was the only option for me."



Everton has been one of the busiest teams in the transfer window, but Rooney's signature is sure to big the highest profile of them all.

