Vermaelen attracting interest from England

Thomas Vermaelen could be given the opportunity to end his miserable Barcelona career by returning to the Premier League with Crystal Palace. New manager Frank De Boer sees him as an ideal improvement to The Eagles defence.





Since leaving Arsenal in 2014, Vermaelen has been hit with an ongoing list of injuries. The Belgium international was on loan with Serie A club Roma last season but was still unable to get a full campaign under his belt.



Frank De Boer has identified early on in his role as Crystal Palace manager that he needs to improve the team's defence. Whilst his injury record would make Vermaelen a risk, the ability that the centre-back has could make him a great addition.



Crystal Palace are keen to sign Mamadou Sakho on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell last season, but Liverpool's £30 million asking price is making that deal look unlikely.



The Daily Mirror reports that De Boer will turn to Vermaelen as a cheaper alternative who would bring international and Champions League experience to Selhurst Park.



Despite still having two years left on his Barcelona contract, it appears unlikely that the former Arsenal defender will feature regularly at the Nou Camp in the coming season.





