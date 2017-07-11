Joe Hart to miss Manchester City's pre-season tour

England international Joe Hart will not take part in Manchester City's pre-season tour of the United States as he looks to push for a move elsewhere this summer.





The 30-year-old had been the Citizens' main shot-stopper before Pep Guardiola decided to change things around on his Premier League arrival last summer.



Willy Caballero (now at Chelsea) had taken up the goalkeeping duties at the start of last season, and this tempted Hart to join Torino on a season-long loan with Claudio Bravo having then arrived as a summer recruit.



The Englishman had a rather mixed spell with the Serie A club which involved some noticeable blunders, but he has nevertheless managed to keep hold of his Three Lions role.



According to The Mail, Hart is desperate to push for a new Premier League challenge this summer with City have sealed the services of Benfica's Ederson in a £35m deal.



A loan move to either West Ham United or Newcastle United looks the best option in hand, but City are reluctant to offload his services unless any club matches his £18m price tag.



Hart is currently on a weekly package of around £150,000 and he may have to take a more than decent pay cut in order to join a domestic rival this summer.

