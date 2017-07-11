Juventus complete signing of Douglas Costa

After much speculation, Douglas Costa has finally signed for Italian club Juventus and will complete his medical this week before being officially unveiled.

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge previously revealed that a move to Juventus was close, saying: "Talks are ongoing and an agreement could be reached soon."



Now, Sky Italia has reported that Douglas Costa's move to Juventus is confirmed and he will be officially unveiled to the public after the player completes a medical in the coming days.



The two clubs have agreed on an initial one-year loan deal for the 26-year-old worth €6 million. Thereafter, Juventus will permanently sign the player for €40 million. The deal is similar to the one done for Mehdi Benatia and Juan Cuadrado, where both players were at the club on loan deals this past season before being signed permanently when the summer transfer window opened.



The Brazilian had a difficult time in Bayern and failed to elevate his game from his time at Shakhtar Donetsk, scoring only 14 goals in 77 appearances for the German giants, including only eight in the Bundesliga over the course of two seasons.



Costa was previously linked with a move to the Premier League with a whole host of clubs reportedly lining up for the winger, including Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal.



Juventus' signing of Costa will come as good news to Arsenal and Manchester United as the deal for the Brazilian essentially ends their interest in Thomas Lemar and Ivan Perisic, two players the England clubs are respectively after.

