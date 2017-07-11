Arsenal confident of Oxlade-Chamberlain stay

Arsenal are confident that midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will stay at the Emirates before the end of the transfer window.

The England international's future has been put into question in recent weeks after it emerged that he had stalled on talks over a new contract.



Oxlade-Chamberlain has since attracted interest from the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool with his Gunners deal due to expire at the end of next season.



According to The Mail, the Gunners are confident of striking a deal with the versatile midfielder, who is likely to remain for the final year of his Gunners contract.



Arsene Wenger is reluctant to lose any of his key players to his domestic rivals, and this could potentially see the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil remain at the club with the risk of being sold on a free next summer.



Oxlade-Chamberlain is currently with the Arsenal squad Downunder where they take on Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers in pre-season friendlies starting July 13.

