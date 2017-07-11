Everton, Chelsea interested in ex-Liverpool flop

Everton and Chelsea could potentially vie for the services of Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke this summer. The Belgium international joined the Eagles from Liverpool on a club-record deal last year.

Benteke, 26, has featured for the likes of Aston Villa, Liverpool and Crystal Palace in his five-year England stint, and it appears that he could be up for another challenge ahead of next season.



The Toffees recently sanctioned Romelu Lukaku's £75m move to Manchester United, and they are now on the lookout for a new marksman with Arsenal's Olivier Giroud being their top target.



Should a deal for Giroud not materialise, the Merseysiders could turn their attention to the former Reds flop, who is also on the radar of Chelsea.



Benteke is currently the main striker under new boss Frank de Boer, and the south London outfit are likely to block any potential offers for the Belgian during this summer's transfer window.



The 26-year-old bagged 15 goals during the 2016/17 Premier League campaign as the Eagles preserved their top-flight status in the second last week of the season.

