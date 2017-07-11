Chelsea could turn to Aubameyang

Chelsea's hunt for a new star striker ahead of their Premier League defence could now lead them to Germany, where Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has emerged as the latest target for the English champions.





Aubameyang looks certain to leave Dortmund this summer and after moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Tianjin Quanjian appear to have broken down he could now find himself playing in England's top division.



The Gabon striker joined Dortmund in 2013 and has gone on to score a highly impressive 120 goals in 189 appearances for the Bundesliga club.



After missing out on Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United and Diego Costa's exit from the club edging closer, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was reportedly left outraged and frustrated at The Blues' lack of attacking options ahead of the new season.



Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata is also highly rated by Conte, but the Spanish striker, who was set on a move to Manchester United, may now have decided to stay with the La Liga champions and fight for his space.



This has left Conte looking for other options and Marca reports that Aubameyang is next on his list. According to the Spanish publication, Chelsea have been in touch with Borussia Dortmund about their star attacker and a deal in the region of £70 million could be negotiated between the two parties.

