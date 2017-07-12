Ozil wants Arsenal stay

Mesut Ozil was one of the big names that Arsenal supporters expected to leave the club this summer after contract negotiations appeared to be going nowhere. Today the German playmaker is reported to have said that his preference is to stay with The Gunners for the foreseeable future.





Ozil has a year remaining on his current Arsenal contract and whilst still holding out for a steep wage increase to around £350,000 per week, he now appears hopeful that he will extend his stay at The Emirates.



After a disappointing season that saw Arsenal fail to qualify for the Champions League, Ozil, along with Alexis Sanchez, was expected to leave and force the club to look for big name replacements.



Whilst Sanchez is still expected to try and force his departure, Arsenal supporters will be excited by the prospect of Ozil staying at the club and combining with a number of new players that Arsene Wenger is working on signing.



The Germany star is currently on Arsenal's pre-season tour of Australia ahead of the new Premier League season which begins next month.



It was widely reported that Ozil had no interest in staying in North London beyond his current deal, but the Daily Mail quotes him as saying "'It is such a great club and I have always said that I feel very good at Arsenal. Once everyone is back in London we will sit down and discuss the future. For now, the most important thing is our pre-season and getting through the tour, training and getting fitness. When I'm back in London, we will sit down and discuss."



Arsene Wenger's usual transfer strategy of trying to sign future prospects instead of big names has altered this summer as the long-term manager looks to return the club to the top of the Premier League.





