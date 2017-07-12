Adnan Januzaj to complete move to Real Sociedad today

Belgian international midfielder Adnan Januzaj will this afternoon complete a move to Spanish side Real Sociedad, signing a five-year deal with his new club. Januzaj moves to Sociedad from Manchester United, having spent last season on loan with Sunderland in their ill-fated season.





Januzaj had long been expected to be a player that Man Utd would build their team around for the future, but in recent months Jose Mourinho had indicated that the attacking midfielder would not feature in his long-term plans at Old Trafford. Last season Januzaj showed some of his talents but Sunderland were unable to survive in the Premier League and suffered relegation.



Real Sociedad have often proved to be a club that provides a stepping stone for young players early on in their career. The likes of Antoine Griezmann spent their youth at the La Liga side. Januzaj will hope to follow in his footsteps and potentially win a transfer move back to England in the future.



It is understood that Man Utd have also included a buyback clause in the Januzaj transfer deal. Real Sociedad have beaten Newcastle United to Januzaj's signature.

