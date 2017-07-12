Ruben Loftus-Cheek makes Crystal Palace loan switch

Chelsea youngster Ruben Loftus-Cheek has joined Premier League side Crystal Palace on loan for the season. The attacking midfielder is expected to play an important part of the Eagles' squad for the upcoming campaign.





New Crystal Palace manager Frank De Boer has moved swiftly to sign Loftus-Cheek, one of England's best young players. Chelsea manager Antonio Conte could not promise Loftus-Cheek regular first-team action for the upcoming campaign and has let the England youth international join Palace for the 2017/18 season.



The 6 foot 3 midfielder has played for England's under-21 side, scoring 7 goals in 17 games and played 11 times for the Premier League champions last year; 6 of those in the league.



Chelsea were also in negotiations with Southampton, Stoke City and Huddersfield Town regarding a loan move but the player preferred to stay in London. It is understood that Loftus-Cheek met with Palace representatives at the end of last season to discuss a move to Selhurst Park.



Chelsea have ambitious plans for the midfielder and have indicated that they would like to tie the player down to a longer term contract next season.

