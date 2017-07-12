Chelsea chasing Ajax starlet

Chelsea are monitoring Ajax left-back Daley Sinkgraven with a view to making a transfer move for the youngster this summer. The 22-year-old has been one of the Dutch side's standout players over the past two seasons.





Chelsea have deployed scouts for over three months to watch the defender in action.



Sinkgraven, who started his career with Heerenveen before making a transfer to Ajax in 2015, was an important part of Ajax's Europa League final squad and has appeared for the Netherlands' under 17, 18, 19 and 21 teams. The youngster has been tracked by multiple Premier League sides but prefers a transfer to Chelsea.



According to reports, Chelsea will table a 7.5 million euro bid for the defender, some way short of the 12 million euro valuation slapped on the player by his club. Sinkgraven has three years remaining on his Ajax contract and has indicated that he would like to leave Amsterdam in favour of a move abroad.



Stoke City, West Ham and Tottenham are also reportedly monitoring the player's transfer situation.

