Everton to sign Christian Benteke?

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has identified Christian Benteke as a potential candidate to replace Romelu Lukaku , who sealed his move to Manchester United earlier in the week.

Lukaku had repeatedly iterated the lack of progress at the Merseyside outfit and the Toffees eventually sanctioned his sale to Manchester United in a deal which could rise to £90m.



According to The Sun, Koeman has a move lined up for Lukaku's Belgian teammate Christian Benteke, who excelled in his maiden season at Selhurst Park last term.



Benteke bagged 15 goals in the Premier League last season, but his efforts in the backend of the campaign helped Palace secure their top-flight status for another year.



Koeman has already spent a club-record £94m on recruits this summer, and Benteke has been identified as the perfect fit to reinforce the striking department further.



Everton have signed the likes of Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen, Sandro Ramirez, Michael Keane, Henry Onyekuru and Wayne Rooney this summer whilst a Bosman move for Cuco Martina is close to completion.

