West Brom and Crystal Palace want Sagna

Following his release from Manchester City at the end of last season, Bacary Sagna is wanted by numerous clubs across Europe, including West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace of the Premier League.





Sagna arrived in England in 2007 when he joined Arsenal before moving on to Manchester City. Whilst remaining a regular for France in the 2016 European Championships, he was deemed surplus to requirements by Pep Guardiola, as he plots to strengthen his defence this summer.



Whilst clubs in Turkey have been linked with a move for the 34-year-old, L'Equipe suggests that he would prefer to remain in the Premier League, putting West Brom and Crystal Palace in a strong position to sign him.



Tony Pulis is faced with the task of strengthening his team to assure that they at least match, if not improve on, their tenth place finish in the Premier League last season. In his search for experience, Pulis has also been linked with the centre back duo of Phil Jones and Chris Smalling from Manchester United.



New Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer is hoping that his team will not find themselves battling relegation again this season by building a solid foundation.



The Dutchman will hope that by signing the likes of Sagna will have the same effect that Mamadou Sakho had on the Palace defence during his loan spell at Selhurst Park last season.

