Nemanja Matic to push for Manchester United transfer?

Serbia international Nemanja Matic has distanced himself from his Chelsea teammates in training as he looks to push through a summer exit from Stamford Bridge.





The 28-year-old racked 35 league appearances for the Blues last season as they came victorious with their second English crown in three years.



Despite this, manager Antonio Conte was not entirely convinced with the midfielder, and he has now decided to recruit Tiemoue Bakayoko from AS Monaco to partner N'Golo Kante.



Matic very well knows that the arrival of Bakayoko will limit his first-team opportunities, and he is now prepared to force through an exit with former boss Jose Mourinho keen on his signature.



The United manager has underlined the need to recruit a new midfield enforcer this summer, and Matic perfectly fits the bill due to his ample experience in the top-flight.



Chelsea are looking for a fee in the region of £40m, but it is yet to be known whether Conte would see him to United after the Red Devils hijacked their proposed move for Romelu Lukaku earlier this month.

