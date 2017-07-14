Juventus defender to snub Chelsea for AC Milan

Juventus stalwart Leonardo Bonucci looks set to snub a reunion with Antonio Conte in order to pursue a move to AC Milan this summer.

The Rossoneri have been very busy in the transfer market this summer after having signed as many as eight players including Mateo Musacchio and Hakan Calhanoglu.



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Old Lady are close to reaching an agreement to sell their star defender to the Rossoneri, who could be prepared to pay £40m for his services.



Milan had initially proposed to offer Mattia de Sciglio in a proposed move for Bonucci, but the Old Lady are said to prefer a straight cash deal instead as they seek to find a potential replacement.



Bonucci has been the mainstay in the Old Lady backline alongside Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli in recent years, but this relationship will be split this summer with the 30-year-old ready to test himself at San Siro.



The move has not gone well with the Juventus faithful, who have slammed the centre-back on social media over the move to a direct league rival.



Milan are also discussing a potential deal to re-sign Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Juventus will have a task in hand to retain the Scudetto next term.

