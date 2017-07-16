Manchester United star wants Real Madrid move

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has signalled his agent to push through a deal to Real Madrid this summer, a report from Don Balon claims.





The Spain international has been continuously linked with a switch to Real Madrid ever since his failed transfer in September 2015 due to a technical error.



De Gea has stayed mum over the transfer speculation in recent months, but Don Balon suggests that the player is desperate for a return to Madrid during the summer.



The 26-year-old has communicated his desire to super-agent Jorge Mendes, who will try to broker a deal between the clubs in the transfer window.



Keylor Navas remains a favourite under Real boss Zinedine Zidane, but president Florentino Perez is still keen on landing De Gea - a move which could see Navas join Paris Saint-Germain.



De Gea has been the standout goalkeeper in the Premier League over the past few seasons, but a home return is something he would favour amid interest from a club of Real Madrid's calibre.

