Eye Football

Manchester United star wants Real Madrid move

July 16, 2017 06:34 GMT (UK), by - Google+


Manchester United star wants Real Madrid move

De Gea signals agent to push through Real deal

Football Transfer Centre

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has signalled his agent to push through a deal to Real Madrid this summer, a report from Don Balon claims.



The Spain international has been continuously linked with a switch to Real Madrid ever since his failed transfer in September 2015 due to a technical error.

De Gea has stayed mum over the transfer speculation in recent months, but Don Balon suggests that the player is desperate for a return to Madrid during the summer.

The 26-year-old has communicated his desire to super-agent Jorge Mendes, who will try to broker a deal between the clubs in the transfer window.

Keylor Navas remains a favourite under Real boss Zinedine Zidane, but president Florentino Perez is still keen on landing De Gea - a move which could see Navas join Paris Saint-Germain.

De Gea has been the standout goalkeeper in the Premier League over the past few seasons, but a home return is something he would favour amid interest from a club of Real Madrid's calibre.