AC Milan enter talks to sign Renato Sanches

AC Milan have reportedly opened up discussions with Bayern Munich to sign Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches this summer.





The 19-year-old starred for Portugal during their triumphant European championship last year after which he linked up with new teammates at the Allianz Arena. Sanches struggled to make a notable impression under Carlo Ancelotti last season, and he failed to find the net in 25 appearances across all competitions.



According to Sky Sports News, the Rossoneri are showing no signs of ending their summer spree with an initial loan attempt lined up for Sanches. Should the move be successful, Milan are willing to purchase the midfielder next summer for a fee of around £35m.



Under their new ownership, Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux, Milan have pursued as many as ten players most notably Mate Musacchio, Leonardo Bonucci and Lucas Biglia.



The San Siro outfit are still on the search for forward recruits with chief Mirabelli Fassone admitting that the club would like to sign one of Andrea Belotti, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alvaro Morata this summer.

