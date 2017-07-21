Manchester United after Bayern Munich midfielder?

Manchester United could make a fresh attempt to sign midfielder Renato Sanchez just a year after he snubbed them for a move to Bayern Munich .





The 19-year-old has failed to establish himself as a regular at Bayern, and he looks likely to leave the club amid strong interest from the likes of AC Milan.



According to The Guardian, the Red Devils will have an eye on the teenager this summer with a deal for Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier looking less likelier by the day.



Dier has been identified as the prime option to bolster United's midfield ranks, but Spurs look reluctant to sell even though the Red Devils are planning a £60m bid for his services.



As a result, the Mancunian giants could return for Sanches, who Mourinho was pretty much keen on signing prior to his United arrival last summer.



Sanches is valued at just over £40m by Bayern Munich, but United will not allowed a free run with the Rossoneri prepared to extend their summer spending spree.



Milan have already signed up 10 players for a combined sum of £160m, and they are prepared to take their spending to £200m with the recruitment of Sanches.

