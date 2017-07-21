Everton receive boost in pursuit of Olivier Giroud

Everton are reportedly deemed favourites to pursue Olivier Giroud this summer with Borussia Dortmund opted against the sale of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang .





A report from The Mirror cited last week that Dortmund could lodge a £20m approach for Giroud with Aubameyang seemingly attracting interest from both Chelsea and AC Milan.



However, BvB sporting director Michael Zorc has since clarified that Aubameyang would not be leaving Signal Iduna as his transfer deadline has passed.



As a result, the German giants are likely to cool their interest in Giroud, which puts Everton in pole position to acquire his services, The Telegraph claims.



Giroud has offered different views on his future during the off-season, but he is still eager to earn valuation playing time in what is a World Cup year.



Everton have already signed the likes of Sandro Ramirez and Wayne Rooney to bolster their frontline, and Giroud could be the next in line, should they make an official bid for his signature.



Giroud managed just 11 Premier League starts last term, and he could find himself in a similar fix at Arsenal next season with the club having now recruited Alexandre Lacazette to their ranks.

