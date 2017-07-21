PSG sporting director in London to discuss Sanchez deal

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Antonio Henrique has taken a flight to London in order to secure a suitable agreement with Arsenal for star forward Alexis Sanchez .

Sanchez has recently suggested that he would like to play and win the Champions League, but Wenger has since counteracted the statement by suggesting that the Premier League is much more important in his opinion.



According to Le Parisien, the former French champions are lining up an ambitious swoop ahead of next season with Barcelona's Neymar and Arsenal's Sanchez topping their summer wishlist.



Neymar currently has a £179m release clause on his contract, but the French giants are still being linked with a move, although it would put them behind in the Financial Fair Play requirements.



Meanwhile, Sanchez has been identified as the cheaper and efficient option to bolster their ranks with a £36m bid lined up for the former Barcelona man.



Manchester City have also been credited with an interest in the 28-year-old forward, but Unai Emery's side have moved ahead in the pursuit of the Gunners' contract rebel.



Sanchez has just a year left on his £140,000 a week contract at the Emirates, and talks over an extension are yet to progress.

