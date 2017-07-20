Monaco reject Manchester City bid for Benjamin Mendy

Monaco have rejected a bid of £44.5 million from Manchester City for left back Benjamin Mendy , The Telegraph reports. City have long been linked with Mendy after releasing Gael Clichy at the end of last season.

Mendy was one of the standout performers for Monaco last season, as the French club won their first Ligue 1 title in 17 years. The bid is the second made by City for Mendy, after having one of around £40 million rejected by the Monegasques at the end of June. It is understood Monaco are prepared to lose Mendy, but will only do so for the right price.



City last week completed a move for Tottenham’s Kyle Walker, making him the most expensive defender in the world at £50 million. It is understood that Monaco value Mendy higher than Walker, with the Frenchman four years younger than the Englishman, while they also believe he is a better player.



Monaco are not prepared to lose Mendy on a cheap, having already sold Bernardo Silva to City for £43 million, as well as losing Tiemoue Bakayoko to Chelsea for around £35 million. City have already gone big in the transfer market this summer, with Silva and Walker also joined by Benfica goalkeeper Ederson.



Chelsea have also registered an interest in Mendy, but are thought to be behind City in the pecking order.

