Jose Mourinho insists De Gea is going nowhere

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has assured that goalkeeper David de Gea will not be leaving Old Trafford during this summer's transfer window.





The 26-year-old has emerged as an annual target for Real Madrid since his failed move in September 2015 due to a faulty fax machine.



A recent report from Marca suggested that De Gea could push for a return to Madrid, but Mourinho is adamant that the deal will not go through this summer.



"I can guarantee that he's not going this season, that I can, and my feeling is it will be very difficult for him to go. Because he's a very honest boy, very straight," he told the club's official website, prior to United's friendly clash against Real Madrid.



The Special One has added to suggest that the goalkeeper is 100 per cent committed to the Red Devils, and he is focused on progressing with the club next term.



De Gea was benched during the final stages of the previous campaign, but the decision was made purely to provide some gametime to Joel Pereira and Sergio Romero - with the latter also featuring in the Europa League final triumph over Ajax.

