Real Madrid win race for Kylian Mbappe?

Real Madrid have reportedly fended off interest from the likes of Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain to sign AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe .

The 18-year-old has captured the attention of Europe's elite after a standout season for Monaco, where he bagged 26 goals across all competitions.



Monaco have been reluctant to discuss Mbappe's potential sale in recent weeks, but according to The Sun, Los Blancos have wrapped up an agreement to secure the Frenchman's signature.



The European champions are set to pay a world-record £120m for Mbappe with more than half of that fee funded by Alvaro Morata's switch to Chelsea earlier this month.



Mbappe has yet to agree personal terms with the Spanish champions, but this remains a formality with Los Blancos prepared to pay him a significant signing-on fee.



The teenager has previously admitted that he is a huge fan of Zinedine Zidane, whom he considers as his idol, and this has paved way for his proposed move to the Bernabeu this summer.



Monaco have already lost two key players in Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko to their European rivals, and they are expecting further exits with Benjamin Mendy, Thomas Lemar, and Mbappe all in line to leave Stade Louis II.

