Manchester City sign Danilo from Real Madrid

Manchester City have secured the signing of Brazilian defender Danilo from Real Madrid on a five-year contract. The 26-year-old becomes the Citizens' fourth signing of the transfer window.





Danilo had been tipped to leave Real Madrid earlier in the month but Chelsea failed to match Los Blancos' valuation. As a result, Manchester City took advantage of the situation with an initial £26.5m agreed with the European champions.



During last night's interview in Los Angeles, Zinedine Zidane confirmed had left the club to pursue a fresh challenge and the player has now linked up with his new teammates, who are still in the United States.



"I am very, very happy," Danilo told the club's official website. "There has been strong interest from other clubs, but it has always been my ambition to play for Pep Guardiola.



"As soon as I heard of his interest, I knew I wanted to be a City player."



The Citizens played without a specialist left-back during their pre-season friendly defeat to Manchester United, and Danilo is likely to slot into the position with Aleksandar Kolarov having recently left for AS Roma.



Meanwhile, the Mancunian giants are also on the cusp of signing Monaco's Benjamin Mendy, and this could see Danilo perform the backup duties as a full-back or take up a role in the centre of the park.



Danilo is likely to make his unofficial debut for Manchester City against Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday.

