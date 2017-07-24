Everton dealt blow as Arsene Wenger shoots down Giroud exit rumours

Arsene Wenger has played down rumours linking Olivier Giroud to Everton and insists that the forward will stay and fight for his place in the starting line-up.

Following the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon for £52 million, many believed that Giroud would move away from Arsenal in search of more game time next season, especially with the World Cup coming up in 2018.



The Frenchman himself hinted at a potential exit in an interview last month, prior to the arrival of Lacazette, saying: "It is true that I have had limited playing time but it was for a certain amount of time, it is true there were things against me. I will not settle for another year with such little playing time."



He even talked about French giants and big-spenders Marseille: "I'm not necessarily insensible to the approaches of French clubs. Especially a legendary club like Marseille."



However, Arsene Wenger has insisted that the 30-year-old will remain at the club and fight for his place. Speaking to the Mirror, Wenger was quoted as saying: "Giroud fancies the competition. As a manager, you have him on your back, wanting to play. He fights hard, you know. I like the way he responds to what’s happening. He is focused and determined and showed that on this tour."



A lack of competition within Arsenal was cited as a huge problem last season. Wenger might very well be aiming to bring back the same type of competition that existed in the club's "Invincibles" era and having multiple players in the same position will be key.

