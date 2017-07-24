Javier Hernandez completes West Ham move

Mexican striker Javier Hernandez has made a surprise return to the Premier League. The forward has completed a £16 million deal from Bayer Leverkusen to East London.





The 29-year-old has penned a three-year contract with the Hammers and becomes the highest paid player in West Ham's history after wrapping up the deal. Chicharito, who formerly played for Manchester United prior to his move to the Bundesliga, had been linked with a transfer to Arsenal but decided to join Slaven Bilic's side instead.



"I am very happy to join West Ham United," he said. "For me, the Premier League is the best league in the world and when the opportunity came, I was desperate to sign for this club.



"It was not a difficult decision. West Ham is a historic club, and very ambitious - this summer you can see with the players signed that they are looking to have a very good season."



Chicharito spent five years at Old Trafford, playing for Man Utd between 2010 and 2015.

