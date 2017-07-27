Arsenal closing in on third summer signing?

Arsenal are reportedly favourites to sign Nice midfielder Jean-Michel Seri this summer. The 26-year-old was one of the top performers for the French outfit who finished third in their league standings last term.

According to L'Equipe, the Gunners have the advantage over the likes of Barcelona and AS Roma in the pursuit of the Ivorian, who has a €41m release clause on his contract.



Seri had expressed his desire to link up with Barcelona earlier this summer, but the Catalan giants turned down the chance to buy him due to his high valuation.



On the other hand, Roma had agreed to activate the escape clause on the player's contract, but the deal was dropped at the final minute due to Seri's €3m annual wage demands.



As per L'Equipe, the Gunners have no issues in matching the player's valuation as well as his salary, and they could push through the deal with Arsene Wenger keen on signing an all-action midfielder.



Seri blossomed at the heart of the Nice midfield last term as he provided seven goals and assisted a further nine in 39 appearances. His style of play has earned him the nickname of being the 'African Xavi'.

