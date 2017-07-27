AC Milan win race for Manchester United target?

Manchester United could lose out on Renato Sanches for the second summer running with AC Milan close to sealing a permanent deal with Bayern Munich .

Sanches, 19, snubbed advances from the Red Devils to join Bayern in May last year, and Jose Mourinho was visibly disappointed that the deal didn't go through - prior to his arrival.



The midfielder largely struggled to cement a place under Carlo Ancelotti last season with just six league starts, and he recently admitted that he could seek fresh pastures elsewhere.



According to L'Equipe, the Rossoneri are planning to secure Sanches on a permanent contract despite Ancelotti suggesting that the player could leave on loan.



United are said to be open to the prospect of signing Sanches on a temporary deal, but their plans could be scuppered by Milan, who are prepared to test Bayern's resolve with a £35m offer.



Sanches arrived from Benfica for an initial £27.5m plus add-ons, and the German giants could be tempted to sell their player for good, following the signings of Corentin Tolisso and Sebastian Rudy.

