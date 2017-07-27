Harry Kane looking forward to reunion with Kyle Walker

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is looking forward to a reunion with defender Kyle Walker when Spurs take on Manchester City in the final pre-season game of the United States tour.





Walker, 27, ended his eight-year association with Spurs earlier this month after the Citizens finalised on an initial £50m fee for his services.



Speaking to reporters, via Evening Standard, Kane is relishing the prospect of playing against Walker following his departure, but the focus will be on the Citizens as a whole as they look to regain match fitness.



"It's rare to play against someone so soon after they leave but it will be nice to see him and catch up. Our main focus is on the whole City team and how we can exploit that and try to win," he said.



Spurs clinched a 4-2 victory over 10-man Paris Saint-Germain in their first game of the International Champions Cup while they lost out to AS Roma 3-2 thanks to a last gasp winner by Marco Tumminello.





