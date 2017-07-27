Nicolas Otamendi delivers update on Sergio Aguero's future

Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi has insisted that Sergio Aguero is comfortable at the Etihad despite the continuous speculation surrounding his future.

Aguero found himself out-of-favour during the early phase of 2017 with Pep Guardiola preferring to play Gabriel as his main centre-forward.



However, an injury to the Brazilian enabled Aguero to get back into the lineup, and he managed to play alongside the teenager during the final weeks of the campaign.



Manchester City have been linked with moves for both Alexis Sanchez and Kylian Mbappe this summer, but Otamendi is confident that his compatriot will stay put at the club.



"Sergio always tries to stay out of the media and always stays away from what people are saying. He knows that he's really happy here and he knows everything's fine." he is quoted by the Manchester Evening News.



Aguero has managed to attain a legendary status at Manchester City over the years after having notched 169 goals in just 253 outings for the club.



He has previously linked with a potential swap deal involving Arsenal's Sanchez, while the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in his services.

