Javier Hernandez will want to redeem himself on EPL return

West Ham United goalkeeper Joe Hart has backed Javier Hernandez to prove his credentials on his return to the Premier League. The Mexico international spent five seasons at Manchester United, where he managed 59 goals in 157 outings.

The Hammers have been busy in the transfer market this summer after having made meaningful business with the signings of Marko Arnautovic, Pablo Zabaleta, Hernandez, and Hart.



Hernandez earned a reputation for himself at Old Trafford where he managed a decent goalscoring tally despite being a regular substitute, and Hart feels that Chicharito is set to step up as the main striker.



"He probably felt he should have had more game time, but you have to balance that with some of the players that United have had over the years," he told Sky Sports News.



"He went to Real Madrid and then Leverkusen, still scoring goals in the Champions League and still showing what a top player he is. Now is his time to come back to the Premier League and show he should be a number one striker."



Earlier last season, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho cited that he would not have sold the likes of Hernandez, Danny Welbeck and Angel di Maria if he was in-charge but he appeared to dismiss suggestions that he could have re-signed the Mexican in a recent press conference.



Hernandez will get his chance to prove a point against his former club when West Ham United make the visit to Old Trafford in the Premier League opener on August 13.

