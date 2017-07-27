Thibaut Courtois backs Alvaro Morata to shine at Chelsea

Belgium international Thibaut Courtois has backed summer signing Alvaro Morata to hit the ground running following his club-record move from Real Madrid earlier this month.





The Spain international is set to replace Diego Costa as the Blues' first-choice striker with the 28-year-old seemingly on his way back to Atletico Madrid.



Morata featured for the Blues for the first time on Tuesday as he came on as a second-half substitute in the 3-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in a friendly.



Although he could not find the net, Morata provided an assist for Michy Batshuayi, who netted the Blues' second goal late in the game.



In an interview with Goal.com, Courtois was full of praise for the former Los Blancos graduate, who he believes is a 'very good striker' capable of scoring a lot of goals.



"I think he has only spent a few days with the team. He has to learn our way of playing but I think he came in very well. He was dangerous. We saw some of his ability. He is a very good striker and he will score a lot of goals for us," he told Goal.



Despite playing second fiddle to Karim Benzema last term, Morata managed to rack 20 goals for Real Madrid thus holding a better goalscoring ratio than Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Benzema.

