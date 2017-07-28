Juventus set £60m asking price for top Chelsea target

Premier League holders Chelsea will have to part with a £60m to sign Juventus full-back Alex Sandro this summer. The Brazil international has evolved into a key player for the Old Lady, who celebrated their third straight domestic double last season.





The Blues are said to have already failed with a couple of bids for the left-sided defender, and Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth reveals that the club will have to up their offer to at least £60m to sign Sandro.



"They do remain interested in the Juventus left-back Alex Sandro. It's thought a bid of £60m would be required if Chelsea are to have any chance to sign Sandro," he said.



Marcos Alonso was the regular at left wing-back last term, but the departure of Nathan Ake has left Conte with a relatively inexperienced Kenedy to depend upon.



As a result, the club are expected to step up their efforts to recruit Sandro, who could more or less become the first-choice at left wing-back next term.



Alonso had his critics following his move from Fiorentina last summer, but he managed to prove his credentials with six goals and three assists during the Blues' title triumph last season.

