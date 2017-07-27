Manchester United clear to sign Chelsea ace after Juventus pullout

Manchester United are reportedly deemed favourites to pursue Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic in this summer's transfer window.





The Serbia international is clearly not in the plans of Antonio Conte for next season after he was left out of the club's pre-season tour of China and Singapore.



Chelsea have already recruited Tiemoue Bakayoko from AS Monaco to fill the void, while Cesc Fabregas can also step up alongside N'Golo Kante at the heart of the midfield.



According to The Independent, Juventus have switched their attention to Paris Saint-Germain's Blaise Matuidi after having found out Matic's desire to join the Old Trafford outfit this summer.



Matic has won two Premier League titles with Chelsea in the last three seasons, and owner Roman Abramovich will personally sanction his move to United, should they match his valuation.



Chelsea are looking for a fee of around £50m for Matic, but this valuation could drop in the coming weeks with the Blues unlikely to stick with their enforcer.

