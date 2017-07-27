Conte speaks about Harry Kane's quality

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has spoken of his admiration for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane , saying that he is "one of the best strikers in the world", before suggesting that he is worth at least £100 million.





Whilst their Premier League rivals have been busy spending this summer, Tottenham have been quiet so far. However, one of the best pieces of business is keeping Harry Kane at the club.



Kane has won back-to-back Premier League golden boots and looks likely to score every time he has the ball at his feet. Following a string of loan spells as a fresh-faced teenager, the England attacker returned to White Hart Lane and established himself as their star striker in a time where that was exactly what they were lacking.



Despite "that" infamous photograph of him in an Arsenal shirt as a child, Harry Kane is very much a Tottenham man, something that Spurs fans take great pride in, which is evident when the chants of "Harry Kane, he's one of our own" echo around North London during a home fixture.



Their appreciation of him is returned by the player himself, who spoke this week about his love for Tottenham and his honest belief that the club is on the up, leaving him with no desires to depart anytime soon.



When questioned about Tottenham today, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte spoke about their talented players, but in particular, Harry Kane. He suggested that he would sign the England centre-forward if he could, rating him at a value of "at least £100 million."



For a striker that has scored 93 goals in three Premier League seasons, in the current transfer market, £100 million may very well be the minimum that Harry Kane would be sold for.



Five years ago, a proven Premier League goalscorer in the form of Robin van Persie would cost you £24 million, midfielder maestro Luka Modric carried a fee of £30 million and Chelsea signed their now-superstar Eden Hazard for £32 million. (Not to mention a certain Paul Pogba left Manchester United on a free transfer.)



This summer, injury prone Championship strikers are being sold for £15 million, defenders are arriving for fees in excess of £40 million and Romelu Lukaku, who made it clear that he had no desire to stay with Everton, managed to complete a £75 million move to Manchester United.



Harry Kane turns 24 this week, suggesting that his best football is yet to come. That is a prospect that will terrify defenders and excite Premier League fans around the world.



If he can continue to develop and dominate the Premier League scoring charts, when he does decide to leave Tottenham, it may well be in excess of £100 million, as suggested by Conte.

