Chelsea eye EPL duo to bolster homegrown talent

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has set his sights on signing Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Everton's Ross Barkley as he looks to strengthen his squad further with homegrown talent.





The Blues manager is said to want at least four more recruits in his ranks ahead of their Champions League challenge next term.



According to The Telegraph, Conte is weighing up deals for both Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ross Barkley with the club's homegrown quota having been reduced by the departures of John Terry, Nathan Ake and Nathaniel Chalobah.



Oxlade-Chamberlain has just a year left on his existing Gunners deal, and the Blues are hopeful of clinching his services of a fee of around £20m.



Meanwhile, Everton have placed a hefty £50m price tag on Barkley, but the Blues are nevertheless interested in his services with the Toffees determined to sell this summer.



Chelsea have a slow beginning to the summer transfer window, but they have managed to pick up the pace with the likes of Alvaro Morata, Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko joining Willy Caballero in the squad.

