Karim Benzema to ink long-term Real Madrid deal

Reported Liverpool and Arsenal target Karim Benzema is reportedly on the cusp of signing a fresh five-year deal with Real Madrid.





The France international joined the European champions from Lyon back in the summer of 2009, and he has since scored 180 goals across all competitions.



Benzema has played a key role in Real Madrid's dominance in Europe in recent seasons, and according to Marca, the player is deemed 'untouchable' at the club.



The 29-year-old is expected to have his contract renewed until the summer of 2022 with Zinedine Zidane holding the player in high regard despite his average season last term.



Benzema netted 19 goals in 48 outings for Real Madrid - seven in their Champions League campaign as they became the first club to successfully retain the European crown in the modern era.



Real Madrid are looking into a world-record deal for AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe, but his arrival is unlikely to affect the future of Benzema, who remains the first-choice for the centre-forward duties.



Liverpool and long-term admirers Arsenal had been recently linked with Benzema, but it appears that the Frenchman will enjoy the prime of his career with the Bernabeu outfit.

