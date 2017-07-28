Chelsea still interested in Swansea City ace

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is maintaining his interest in Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente . The Spain international is doubtful for the start of the Premier League after he broke his arm during a family holiday last month.





Conte worked with Llorente during the 2013/14 season at Juventus where the 32-year-old was regularly used as the second striker alongside Carlos Tevez.



The Blues have already recruited four players in Willy Caballero, Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata for a combined sum of over £ 130m, and Conte is eyeing at least four more signings before next month's deadline.



Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth reports that the Blues are still keeping a keen interest in Llorente with Conte planning to shift to his preferred 3-5-2 formation ahead of next season.



Alvaro Morata will be the definite choice to lead the line for the Blues, and it appears that Michy Batshuayi could take his familiar bench role despite his impressive pre-season form.



Llorente bagged 15 goals during an impressive debut campaign in English football last term, and Swansea City are said to demand at least £30m in order to part ways with the marksman.

