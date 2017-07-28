Juventus slap £26.8m fee on Arsenal target

Juventus are prepared to sell Colombian winger Juan Cuadrado this summer, should any club match their asking price of £26.8m. The 29-year-old has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal, who are preparing for the exits of Carl Jenkinson and Mathieu Debuchy this summer.

The Gunners currently have the likes of Hector Bellerin and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to occupy the right wing-back spot, but the latter's future also remains in doubt with his contract expiring in 12 months' time.



As a result, the club are looking to sign one of their long-term targets in Cuadrado, who only joined Juventus on a permanent deal from Chelsea this summer.



According to Premium Sport, the Old Lady are prepared to offload Juan Cuadrado following the arrival of Mattia de Sciglio, but any club interested would have to match their £26.8m valuation.



Barring a disappointing six-month spell at Chelsea, Cuadrado has enjoyed most of his success in the Serie A, and this could tempt him to stay put in Italy with Inter Milan also keen on his services.

