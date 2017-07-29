Manchester City's defensive signings not finished yet

In a record breaking transfer window, Manchester City have had no hesitation when it has come to reinforcing their squad with Pep Guardiola setting high expectations for the season ahead, in both domestic and European competition. Having already spent £120 million on defenders this summer, the Spanish manager has said that the club will now try to sign a new centre back.

The £200 million spent so far by Manchester City has seen fullbacks Kyle Walker, Danilo and Benjamin Mendy arrive at The Etihad, who will line up alongside last summer's big money defensive addition, John Stones.



Defensive frailties cost City on numerous occasions last season, something that Guardiola will not tolerate again this season. On top of the three defenders, The Citizens have also brought in goalkeeper Ederson Moraes from Benfica. The 23-year-old is a hot prospect and fits the mold of how Pep Guardiola thinks a goalkeeper should play, something Joe Hart clearly did not do.



Moraes will compete for the Manchester City number one jersey next season following a difficult debut season for Claudio Bravo and the departure of Willy Caballero, who is now with Chelsea.



Speaking to BBC Sport, Guardiola explained that he "will try" to sign a central defender before the Premier League season gets underway.



Eliaquim Mangala is expected to leave the club shortly, which would leave City with just three experienced centre backs, including injury prone Vincent Kompany. The highly popular Belgium international has struggled to put together a consistent run of games in recent teams, suggesting that further depth is required.





