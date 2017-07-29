Marseille yet to give up on Arsenal striker

French club Marseille are still in the hunt to sign Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud , who was sparingly used in the starting lineup last season.

The France international was a regular from the substitutes' bench last term but he still managed 16 goals across all competitions for the Gunners.



Marseille had been interested in a £20m deal for Celtic's Moussa Dembele this month, but their reluctance to sell has brought Giroud back on their radar, L'Equipe claims.



The former Montpellier man managed just 11 top-flight appearances last season, and he is determined to fight his position alongside the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Danny Welbeck.



Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger has also stressed that Giroud has three years on his contract, and the striker is more or less remain at the club for the upcoming campaign.



Premier League Everton have also been credited with an interest in Giroud, but the arrivals of Wayne Rooney and Sandro Ramirez appear to have satisfied their needs.



Giroud has notched 98 goals during his five-year stay at the Emirates, and he will be hoping to achieve the century landmark next term while attaining a regular run in the lineup.

