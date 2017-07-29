Arsene Wenger reiterates desire to keep Sanchez

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has once again clarified that Alexis Sanchez will remain at the Emirates beyond the summer.

The Chile international has entered the final 12 months of his Gunners contract, and this has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks.



Sanchez was due to report for his first training session during the weekend, but his apparent illness has led to suggestions that he is eyeing an exit.



However, Wenger has now dismissed the speculation by confirming that his forward 'has flu' and he could be back with his teammates in a couple of days' time.



"Alexis has flu. I had a text yesterday. He will come back as soon as possible. There is no development [on his future] - he is staying, of course," Wenger told reporters, via The Sun.



Despite this, a recent report from The Mail has suggested that Manchester City could offer Sanchez with a £320,000 a week package in order to lure him to the Etihad this summer.



Sanchez enjoyed his best campaign in the Gunners shirt last term with 30 goals and 15 assists, and Wenger is hoping to risk his services for his final season in order to end the club's Premier League drought.

