Arsene Wenger responds to Thomas Lemar speculation

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has refused to comment on the ongoing link with Thomas Lemar stating that there is nothing special to say.

The France international had been strongly tipped to join the north London giants this summer, although the Principality outfit stress that he is not for sale.



Wenger's team have already failed with two bids for the attacker, but it had been claimed by The Sun that the Gunners had found the breakthrough with their latest bid of £45m.



However, following the Gunners' 5-2 win over Benfica in the Emirates Cup, Wenger remained coy on the speculation suggesting that the club do not 'speak about how the negotiations go'.



"We don't speak about how the negotiations go. We come out once the player is done or not done. I can't tell you that. But at the moment there is nothing special to say in this case," he told the club's official website.



Lemar notched 14 goals and as many assists for Monaco last term as they secured their first Ligue 1 title since 2000 while also reaching the final four of the Champions League.

